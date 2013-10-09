PARIS The outlook for developed economies improved further in August as a nascent recovery in the euro zone moves on to a firmer footing, the OECD's monthly leading indicator showed on Wednesday.

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said its leading indicator (CLI) covering 33 member countries pointed to growth in line with its long-term trend.

The indicator, meant to flag early signals of turning points in economic activity, rose to 100.6 in August from 100.5 in July, moving further above the long-term average of 100 and reaching its highest level in over two years.

The reading for the United States held steady for the third month in a row at 100.9, a level the OECD said was above its trend growth rate.

Likewise, activity remained above trend in Japan with a figure of 101.0 for the third month running.

The crisis-weary euro zone saw growth gaining momentum, according to the OECD, with a reading of 100.6, up from 100.4 in July.

Regional powerhouse Germany's indicator ticked up to 100.4 from 100.3 while France edged up to 99.7 from 99.6, which the OECD described as a positive change in momentum.

Among the major emerging economies not belonging to the OECD, Brazil's reading slipped to 98.8 from 98.9 while India's eased to 97.0 from 97.1.

China's reading was unchanged for the third month in a row at 99.3, which the OECD said was sign growth was returning to trend.

