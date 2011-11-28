BRUSSELS The European Central Bank should cut interest rates and step up its bond purchase programme to support confidence and economic activity in the euro zone, which has entered a mild recession and is the main risk to the world economy, the OECD said.

In its world economic outlook, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast economic growth in the 17 countries using the euro will slow -- under a base-line scenario of "muddling through" -- to 0.2 percent in 2012 from an estimated 1.6 percent in 2011. The bloc's economy will then expand by 1.4 percent in 2013.

With unemployment set to rise and inflation to fall, the choice for the ECB was clear.

"This calls for ... in ... the euro area, a substantial relaxation of monetary conditions," the OECD said.

Its growth forecast is more pessimistic than that of the European Commission, which sees growth next year at 0.5 percent in the euro zone, down from 1.5 percent expected this year.

"The euro area crisis represents the key risk to the world economy at present, with concerns about sovereign debt sustainability having become increasingly widespread," the OECD report said.

The debt crisis which started in Greece in early 2010 has since engulfed Ireland and Portugal and is now threatening Spain, Italy and France. Even Germany, Europe's strongest economy, has seen its borrowing costs rise sharply.

Euro zone countries are consolidating public finances to win back market confidence, but that also negatively affects their growth rates.

"The euro area is seen to have entered a mild recession, which will be followed by an only hesitant pick-up in activity," the OECD said.

"Deteriorating financial conditions and ongoing fiscal consolidation, with several countries having announced additional consolidation in the light of heightened concerns about sovereign debt sustainability, will act as a drag on the economy in both 2012 and 2013," the OECD said.

If the crisis deepens, the euro zone might experience a much deeper fall in output. The downside scenario for growth is a recession of 2.1 percent in 2012 and a further contraction of almost 3.7 percent in 2013.

But if the euro zone manages to get the crisis in hand, growth next year could be 1.1 percent and almost 1.9 percent in 2013, the OECD said.

"What would be required for an upside scenario to materialise? A credible commitment by euro area governments that contagion would be blocked, backed by clearly adequate resources," the OECD said.

Banks would need to be well capitalised and policies put in place for sovereigns to finance themselves at reasonable rates.

"This calls for rapid, credible and substantial increases in the capacity of the EFSF together with, or including, greater use of the ECB balance sheet," the OECD said.

"Such forceful policy action, complemented by appropriate governance reform to offset moral hazard, could result in a significant boost to growth in the euro area and the global economy," it said.

Euro zone countries are considering much tighter fiscal integration, possibly with the ultimate goal of joint debt issuance at the end, to allow the independent ECB more room for manoeuvre in its bond market interventions to curb borrowing costs for countries like Spain and Italy.

The euro zone is also trying to leverage its bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to around 1 trillion euros, but investors' wariness towards euro zone debt in the market has made that target look ambitious.

"Relying extensively on EFSF funds would arguably be more appropriate in the ring-fencing process as it would make the potential fiscal costs more transparent and would assign it to the fiscal authorities," the OECD said.

But it noted that it might prove difficult to raise the capacity of the EFSF sufficiently, especially if funds were needed to support a large number of countries and private banks.

"Because of practical, legal and political economy barriers, the ECB would most likely have to play a key role in providing the required resources -- possibly via the EFSF which would help ensure a more appropriate allocation of credit risk," it said.

"The ECB can sterilise any expansion of its balance sheet and, more to the point, can use its deposit rate to steer market interest rates independently of outstanding liquidity should this become necessary," the OECD said.

"However, such a strategy could come at the cost of the ECB becoming heavily engaged in quasi-fiscal operations, and moral hazard could be created that could render inflation control difficult in the future.

But the report noted that a credible and decisive bond-buying programme may not increase ECB exposure that much compared with the end result of current regular but limited interventions under the Securities Market Programme.

"At the same time as mobilising adequate resources, it is important to continue to progress on steps to strengthen future fiscal governance in the euro area," it said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)