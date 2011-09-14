LISBON European leaders have the political will to prevent the situation in Greece from spinning out of control, OECD chief Angel Gurria said on Wednesday.

"I believe there exists the political will by European leaders not to allow the situation to go out of control," Gurria told reporters during a visit to Portugal.

He said that if Greece were to default on its debts, Portugal would be in "good company" with the rest of Europe to prevent contagion.

Portugal, which agreed to an EU/IMF bailout earlier this year, is making an effort to differentiate itself from Greece, where the debt crisis is snowballing, making investors fear an uncontrolled debt default.

"The questions surrounding Greece are very difficult," Gurria said, referring to policy options for Athens and the euro zone.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; writing by Axel Bugge)