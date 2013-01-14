PARIS The growth outlook for most industrialised countries is improving, led by the United States and Britain, while the Chinese and Indian economies have reached positive turning points, the OECD said on Monday.

Growth prospects for core euro zone countries France, Germany and Italy as well as the bloc as a whole are beginning to stabilise, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a statement on its monthly leading indicators.

The Paris-based think tank's composite leading indicator for 33 OECD member countries was stable in November from October at 100.2, slightly above the long-term average of 100.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by John Stonestreet)