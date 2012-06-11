LONDON Making private pensions compulsory would be the ideal solution to ensure adequate incomes in old age as life expectancy outstrips rising retirement ages, the OECD said on Monday.

In a review of the outlook for pensions in its 34 member countries, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said today's and tomorrow's workers will have to work longer before retiring and will have smaller public pensions.

Since 2007 half of the OECD's members have taken further steps to put their pensions systems on a more sustainable financial footing. The pension age will rise to 67 or more in 13 countries, while 14 states have introduced tighter conditions for early retirement or rewards for staying in work beyond pension age.

But the report said continued changes were necessary.

"The crisis has accelerated the pace of pension reform in OECD countries. Much has been achieved. But much remains to be done," the report said.

On average, someone in an OECD country retiring after a full career can expect a net public pension of about half their net earnings. In 13 countries where private top-up pensions are mandatory, this average net replacement rate rises to 69 percent.

But the Paris-based OECD said there was a large "pension gap" in a dozen countries, with net replacement rates from mandatory schemes of less than 60 percent. A greater role for private pensions is inevitable to fill this gap, it said.

"Even if further increases in retirement ages are implemented, private pension provision should be promoted to allow workers to draw on their savings in old age, complementing their working income and public pension benefits," the report said.

"Making private pensions compulsory would be the ideal solution to eliminate the pension gap and ensure benefit adequacy."

Some countries have shied away from such a policy, fearing that contributions would be viewed as a tax. As an alternative, the OECD proposed auto-enrolment schemes, whereby people are required to opt out rather than opt into retirement saving.

The first such arrangement, introduced in New Zealand in 2007, has enjoyed high participation, with opt-out rates as low as 20 percent. Britain is rolling out a similar scheme between 2012 and 2017 and other countries are likely to follow suit, the report said.

Despite its backing for private pensions, the OECD acknowledged that the financial crisis has exerted major stress on private funded schemes.

In the 21 OECD countries that report such data, funded private pension schemes lost 1.6 percent a year on average in real terms between 2007 and 2011. In the period 2001-2010 the real annual rate of return averaged a paltry 0.1 percent.

"Such disappointing performance puts at risk the ability of both defined benefit (DB) and defined contribution (DC) arrangements to deliver adequate pensions," the OECD said.

Administrative costs were also a significant policy concern. Charges often eat up between 20 percent and 40 percent of an individual's pension contributions, the report said, citing the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors.

Some countries are considering guarantees during the fund accumulation phase to reduce the risk of major investment losses, but promising a high minimum return is expensive.

An alternative is a capital guarantee that protects the nominal value of contributions from worst-case investment scenarios, thus helping to build public confidence.

"Such guarantees may be most appealing in countries where funded private pensions are mandatory and account for a large share of overall retirement income," the report concluded.

(Reporting by Alan Wheatley; Editing by Catherine Evans)