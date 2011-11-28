MADRID Spain's economic downturn could deepen if there is a further spike in its bond yields which would raise private sector funding costs and prolong the housing crisis, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Monday.

"In view of relatively high indebtedness of the private non-financial sector and the exposure of the banking sector to real estate risks, the impact on economic activity could be substantial," the OECD said in its November Economic Outlook.

Spain has come under intense pressure from markets impatient for decisive action by euro zone leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis. Last Tuesday it paid the highest yields in 14 years to issue short-term bills.

If downside risks materialise to the economy - the euro zone's fourth biggest - Spain would require more structural reforms to meet its budgetary targets and spur growth, which would reassure financial markets, the OECD said.

"Such measures could include subjecting more goods and services to the higher Valued Added Tax, as well as higher taxes on transport fuel and a national inheritance tax," the OECD said.

However, the report forecast Spain's public budget deficit this year would be 6.2 percent of gross domestic product, only just below the government's 6.0 percent target. In 2010 it was 9.3 percent.

Spain's centre-right People's Party won an election victory on November 20 over the ruling Socialists with an ambitious agenda including further restructuring of the banking sector and deeper reform of the labour market to make Spain more competitive.

The OECD forecast unemployment would keep rising in Spain, and average just below 23 percent in 2012. The economy was expected to grow by just 0.3 percent after 0.7 percent this year.

(Reporting By Judy MacInnes; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)