PARIS A sharp slowdown in merchandise trade growth hit major world economies in the second quarter of 2011, affecting both imports and exports, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Wednesday.

The deceleration in import and export growth affected all the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the bloc of BRICS emerging markets except Brazil and China, the OECD said in its quarterly report.

Total imports of G7 countries (the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan), and BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) rose by just 1.1 percent in the second quarter versus 10.1 percent in the previous three months.

Export growth for the same group slowed to 1.9 percent from 7.7 percent in the first quarter.

Weakening flows of goods and services reflect the fragility of the global economy and can largely be attributed to lower demand and belt-tightening in the developed world, notably the United States.

China and the United States saw the most dramatic slowdowns in import growth in the period -- China's imports grew 0.7 percent versus 11.1 percent in the first quarter, its slowest rate since the first quarter of 2009.

That contrasted with strong exports from China, the world's largest exporter. Those picked up by 10 percent, compared with 2.9 percent growth in the previous quarter.

In the United States, growth in imports slowed to 3 percent from 11.1 percent in the first quarter, while export growth fell to 2.6 percent from 5.6 percent.

Brazil was the only country to see a sharp pickup in import growth, with inflows of foreign goods rising 11.2 percent compared with 5.7 percent in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage, editing by Tim Pearce)