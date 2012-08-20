BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON Britain's Competition Commission will review gaming operator Rank's (RNK.L) proposed acquisition of a rival casino business after a referral by the consumer watchdog, the OFT, which is concerned the tie-up will reduce competition in the sector.
Rank in May agreed to buy the casino business of private equity-owned Gala Coral in a 205 million pound deal which would add 23 UK casinos to its existing 35-strong chain and make it Britain's biggest casino operator.
"Rank and Gala are two of only three large national casino operators in the UK. This merger would represent a major consolidation which could be expected to reduce competition, both locally and nationally," Britain's Office of Fair Trading said in a statement on Monday.
The review by the competition regulator will delay the completion of Rank's acquisition.
The company had guided that the deal would be finalised in the third quarter of this year, but the Competition Commission will not report back until February 2013, pushing back the date for completion.
Responding to the news that the deal would be subject to a regulatory probe, Rank issued a statement saying it was considering the implications of the referral to the Competition Commission and would make a further announcement in due course.
Rank noted in its statement that the acquisition was conditional upon being given the green light by Britain's merger authorities.
(Reporting by Sarah Young)
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON The chief executive of Peugeot said it was not in his nature to close car plants as he discussed the potential takeover of GM's British brand Vauxhall, the head of the country's biggest union told reporters on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.