LONDON, July 23 Safety checks on UK North Sea
oil and gas rigs have risen by nearly a third since 2010, while
the number of safety lapses highlighted by government inspectors
has grown compared with the mid-2000s, data from law firm
Pinsent Masons shows.
The number of safety checks on North Sea rigs rose to 79 so
far in 2012, compared with 59 in 2010, when BP's
Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico
tightened international monitoring of the industry.
Just 39 inspections were conducted in 2007, according to
Pinsent Masons, citing data obtained from the government through
a request under Britain's Freedom of Information Act.
As checks have increased in frequency, there has also been a
rise in the number of enforcement notices, which warn rig
operators to rectify lapses or face prosecution, issued by the
Offshore Environment Inspectorate (OEI), Pinsent Masons said.
"The news, which coincides with the two-year anniversary of
the Gulf leak being capped, comes at a sensitive time for the
oil and gas industry after the European Union recently outlined
proposals for a regulation governing offshore safety --
something which critics argue would effectively lower safety
standards," the company said.
"The UK offshore safety regime is, rightly, one of the
toughest in the world," Laura Cameron, a partner at Pinsent
Masons, said.
"Directors can be held personally and criminally liable for
Health and Safety failings under the Health and Safety at Work
Act...In our experience that certainly focuses the mind at
boardroom level," she added.
Inspectors issued five enforcement notices last year, three
in 2010 and four in 2009 as checks increased. That compares with
one notice being issued each year in 2007 and 2008.
Only one enforcement notice has been issued so far this year
and there have been no prosecutions since 2010.
However, a blowout earlier this year at Total's
Elgin platform in the North Sea, which led to a two-month crisis
and leaking of a massive amount of gas, has fuelled fresh
scrutiny of offshore safety standards.
