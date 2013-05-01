Silence is golden - May plays down Brexit talk at EU summit
BRUSSELS It was her last EU summit before launching Brexit, but British Prime Minister Theresa May was keener to talk about pretty much anything else.
LONDON British energy regulator Ofgem said it would launch an investigation into six of the country's energy suppliers who it said had failed to meet all targets on providing consumers with efficiency measures.
Ofgem said on Wednesday that, while providers had achieved 99 percent of energy efficiency targets set by the government, some companies including Centrica's British Gas, Drax, Iberdrola's Scottish Power and SSE had missed targets.
The investigation is a sign that the government and regulator are taking an increasingly tough stance against energy suppliers, after a series of fines for mis-selling and at a time when energy bills are rising and wages are flat.
The energy efficiency targets were part of a plan to help lower energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.
Under the measures, energy suppliers were obliged to provide customers, and in particular vulnerable consumers such as people on low incomes or the elderly, with insulation for their lofts and walls and replace inefficient boilers.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
BRUSSELS It was her last EU summit before launching Brexit, but British Prime Minister Theresa May was keener to talk about pretty much anything else.
LONDON The lead Brexit negotiator for the European Parliament wants to ensure that Britons can retain the benefits of European Union citizenship after the UK leaves the block, he told BBC radio on Friday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May defended her finance minister on Thursday against criticism for raising a tax on some self-employed workers in his budget, saying the measure was necessary and "fair".