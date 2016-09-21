Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday launched an investigation into Economy Energy Trading Limited following concerns about its marketing and telesales practices, the watchdog said.

"The investigation will examine whether Economy Energy breached licence conditions which require (energy) suppliers to communicate transparently and accurately to customers when undertaking marketing and telesales activities," Ofgem said in a statement.

The marketing practices of Britain's energy suppliers are under close scrutiny after several cases of improper conduct which led to Ofgem to impose hefty fines.

