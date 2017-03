LONDON British energy watchdog Ofgem and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have found no evidence of gas price manipulation in Britain, they said on Thursday.

"It has been concluded that no evidence of the alleged market manipulation could be found and therefore that the interests of consumers have not been harmed," the organisations said in a statement.

Ofgem and the FCA began investigating allegations made by a whistleblower in September 2012 that traders manipulated wholesale prices in Britain, Europe's biggest gas market.

