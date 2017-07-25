FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 25, 2017 / 6:41 AM / a day ago

UK's Ofgem picks preferred bidder to own, operate wind farm link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday picked Diamond Transmission Partners (DTP) as preferred bidder to own and operate the 180.6 million pound ($235 million) transmission link to the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm offshore Liverpool.

Ofgem chose DTP, a consortium of Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation [MITSBQ.UL] and HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (HICL.L), following a competitive tender process, it said in a statement.

The 258 megawatt Burbo Bank Extension wind farm consists of 32 turbines. A consortium of DONG Energy (DENERG.CO), Kirkbi and PKA currently owns the transmission assets for the project.

Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens

