LONDON The tie-up between British multiplex owner Cineworld and smaller arthouse chain Picturehouse has been referred to the competition regulator over fears it could restrict choice in some areas.

The Office of Fair Trading said on Tuesday that it had referred the completed 47 million pound ($73 million) deal to the Competition Commission.

The merger, announced in December, led to worries from independent cinema fans that the distinctive charm of Picturehouse, which runs 21 cinemas in Britain, could be diluted in a market dominated by identikit multiplexes.

Although Picturehouse cinemas show art-house and foreign language films, much of their revenue still comes from mainstream movies that compete directly with Cineworld, the OFT said.

"We are concerned that, as a result of the merger, cinema-goers in five local areas could face higher ticket prices," said OFT senior director Jackie Holland.

Cineworld, which runs 81 own-brand cinemas in Britain, said in a short statement it would assist the Competition Commission with its investigation.

If the commission finds that a merger is likely to lead to a substantial lessening of competition, it can force the buyer to sell off part of the business, prevent the merger going ahead or take other steps to improve competition.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)