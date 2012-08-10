Restrictions put on Yell Group's HIBU.L Yellow Pages business in 2007, including a cap on advertising rates, may no longer be appropriate, Britain's Office of Fair Trading said, and it recommended that the Competition Commission consider removing them.

The Commission imposed the restrictions on Yell, now known as hibu Plc, after finding that the company's market power meant that prices for classified advertising in the Yellow Pages were higher than they would have been in a well-functioning market.

Among other things, Yell was told to cap Yellow Pages ad rates and was required to provide to the OFT a comprehensive rate card and accounts relating to its printed regulated directory business.

Yell Group's shares rose as much as 10 percent in morning trading on the London Stock Exchange.

"The market has changed since 2007 and some of the regulations are not appropriate any more," Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Alex Degroote said. "Hibu's had a tough time and this is a small bit of good news."

Hibu's core print business has been declining and the company has been slow to adapt as people use the Internet to search for local listings.

"We have provisionally found that the market has undergone change, and as a result we are proposing to advise the Competition Commission to consider releasing Yell from the undertakings agreed in 2007," Nisha Arora, Director in the OFT's Services, Infrastructure and Public Markets Group, said in a statement on Friday.

The OFT said it expects to provide its final advice to the Competition Commission later this year.

"Whether the Competition Commission follows the recommendation is not necessarily a given," Degroote said.

"They could still maintain this price cap, but I think the balance of probability would indicate that it would follow the OFT's guidance."

Hibu has been working to build on its digital offerings but is burdened with debt of more than 2 billion pounds ($3.13 billion).

The company's shares, which were trading around 550 pence in early 2007, were trading at 1.26 pence at 0930 GMT.

($1 = 0.6396 British pounds)

