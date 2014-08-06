LONDON Britain's water regulator on Wednesday urged United Utilities (UU.L) and two other water suppliers to reduce some of their wholesale prices as they far outstrip the watchdog's recommended pricing model.

Bristol Water, Thames Water and United Utilities should reconsider the customer prices they charge for certain services they provide or demonstrate that their pricing is efficiently calculated, regulator Ofwat said.

It is currently assessing new business plans to 2020 put forward by water companies and will issue its draft conclusions on Aug. 29.

The regulator found that Thames Water is charging customers more than double its recommended price for the cost of constructing its Thames Tideway Tunnel.

Bristol Water was reprimanded for asking a premium of 57 percent for its water supplies and Ofwat deemed United Utilities' charges for wastewater 29 percent above its pricing model.

"This early notification is intended to protect customers by allowing those companies with very material differences time to reconsider their plans in these areas," Ofwat said in a statement.

Shares in United Utilities were trading down 1.6 percent at 0739 GMT.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)