LONDON Surges in Brent crude oil for immediate delivery that since May have hit the market shortly before monthly futures contracts expire are based on tight supplies and are likely to subside as Libyan oil comes back on the market.

Such surges have become a regular feature of the market due to reduced supplies of oil related to Brent futures and the linked dated Brent physical market. They may also have been exaggerated by the popularity of trading the prompt spread.

Brent crude futures for October delivery on Wednesday traded at a premium of as much as $2.83 a barrel to the November contract, the highest so-called backwardation since June 15. The October contact expires on Thursday.

"Dated Brent is very well bid, and there seems to be less Forties cargoes coming on board all the time," said Rob Montefusco, a trader at Sucden Financial. "I think it's more a bit of a play at the moment of traders on the dated side."

Analysts and traders say the trend is likely to diminish as the supply of Brent-related crude becomes more comfortable due to a restart of shipments in Libya and to hopes North Sea output will recover after months of underperformance.

Libya, whose production was virtually halted by the civil war, is already restarting supplies. Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company said on Tuesday that production from the eastern oilfield of Sarir had reached 160,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Christophe Barret, an analyst at Credit Agricole, cited the weaker prices of Brent for delivery in later months as evidence that the strength of the spread will not persist.

"Later on, we will have much more relaxed balances, and that's why you have prices that are coming down further down the curve," he said.

"I think there is real pressure on the market because of the loss of Libyan supply," he said of the spread at present.

SPIKES

Previous spikes in the spread this year have peaked on contract expiries, such as on July 14, June 15 and May 16.

Supply of Forties, the crude that usually sets the price of dated Brent, began to underperform noticeably in May because of problems at Nexen's NXY.TO Buzzard field, which delayed shipments and supported prices.

Delays have persisted into September, and in October less Forties is scheduled to load than in September. Forties' premium to dated Brent hit $1.80 a barrel last week, the highest in more than three years.

Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix, said there were a number of reasons for volatility in the Brent spread before expiries, including the fact it is a financially settled contract, developments in fundamentals and the reinforcing effect of trading.

"The physical premiums have been very strong, so it does justify a backwardation in Brent. Now should that backwardation be a dollar, two dollars, that is always a bit difficult to fully assess," he said.

"What the traders do can also be part of it. It's a bit of a micro-market, so when you have some small imbalances, it will be traders' job to trade around it."

Montefusco of Sucden said the strength of the prompt spread could be difficult to repeat in coming months as supplies increase.

"It's very well bid now, but hopefully going forward we'll have a bit more oil around," he said. "I think they are trying to get it out of the way now before we start getting this other oil coming back."

(Editing by Jane Baird)