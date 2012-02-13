* Buzzard oilfield output "up and down" -trader
* Supply glitches supporting Brent market structure
* Some traders caught out by surprise on market tightness
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 13 For the North Sea oil
market, history is showing signs of repeating itself.
Output of Forties, the North Sea crude oil that helps to set
global prices, has been reduced by oilfield glitches, traders
and industry sources said on Monday, delaying shipments and
boosting the price structure of Brent crude.
The snags in the past few weeks at Nexen's Buzzard
field and others that contribute to BP Plc's Forties
pipeline brought to an end a brief period of stability in
supplies seen in January.
"It's a shambles really," said a North Sea trader. "The flow
rate was down at the weekend and is back up again this morning."
Forties crude is important for the global market, because it
usually sets the value of dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing
up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil, and is part of the
underlying market for Brent crude futures.
For months starting in May last year, shipments of Forties
were subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations,
due mainly to problems at Buzzard. Flows stabilised in January,
weighing on prices.
Since late January, problems at Buzzard have resurfaced and
reduced supplies, and output remains variable, the sources said.
The field normally pumps 200,000 barrels per day, making it the
biggest single contributor to the Forties blend.
"It's a bit up and down," said a trader with a company that
owns equity in Forties crude. "It has had the odd trip over the
last few weeks and caused a few problems."
Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment on the
field's output on Monday.
SUPPLY TIGHTER THAN EXPECTED
Traders had expected the recovery of output from Libya,
which followed a near virtual shutdown last year, to weigh on
Brent and the North Sea market this year.
In late January while Forties output was stable, it briefly
traded at a discount to the second month, a price pattern known
as contango which reflects a perception of adequate prompt
supplies.
But the spread between the nearby and second-month Brent
contracts LCOc1-LCOc2 has since widened to a 64 cent premium,
a structure called backwardation which indicates tight supply in
the near term. March Brent expires on Tuesday.
"It's caught a lot of the industry out," the North Sea
trader said of the strengthening Brent structure. "There just
isn't the supply surplus people thought there would be."
In March, the Forties stream is set to load 24 cargoes of
600,000 barrels each, or around 465,000 bpd. Four have had their
loading dates delayed, traders and cargo owners said, following
the deferral of at least nine February cargoes.
So far in 2012, the level of disruption has yet to approach
that of last year, when at times most of an entire month's
Forties cargoes were delayed.
(Editing by Jane Baird)