Violence sweeping North Africa and the Middle East has driven up the oil price level required by producer countries, including leading OPEC member Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets.

Riyadh in the past has been able to balance its books with much lower oil prices than some other producers such as Iran, whose high population and ambitious social spending plan has long driven its need for high levels of oil revenue.

Saudi Arabia still has huge financial reserves, but analysts say multi-billion dollar handouts to its population as it has striven to stave off social unrest have raised its price requirements.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research said this week Saudi Arabia's government required $95 a barrel to break even this year and would require $85 next year.

On Friday, the Cyprus-based Middle East Economic Survey (MEES) gave a much more conservative estimate of Saudi budget assumptions at $50-$58 per barrel for 2011, still a substantial increase from $43-$50 for 2010.

Brent crude futures have averaged around $110 this year and hit a peak of $127.02 in April.

As anxiety about the state of the global economy has taken hold, oil prices have fallen sharply, dipping briefly below $100 this week.

When prices crashed in late 2008, Saudi Arabia stated $70-$80 was a fair price -- high enough for producers seeking to invest in new supply and not so high as to hurt consumer economies and destroy demand.

In June this year, Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said that range was a thing of the past, without stating where the fair price was now.

Apart from the concerns of balancing the budget, other considerations are the cost of producing the marginal barrel -- the most expensive-to-extract crude -- which analysts say has risen since the 2008 price crash and now stands at around $90.

The countries with modest price needs are the Gulf nations with small wealthy populations, such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

They are also cushioned from price falls by their foreign exchange assets, sovereign wealth funds and earnings from overseas investments.

Calculating the breakeven point for members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is complex, precise data is elusive and the needs of the 12 different nations are very different.

Many analysts and OPEC nations now use Brent as their international benchmark, but Saudi-based Banque Saudi Fransi in figures issued in April this year said it was basing them on U.S. crude.

Brent has traded at record premiums to U.S. crude this year as relative supply fundamentals have shifted. In the past U.S. crude traded at a small premium to Brent.

On Friday, Brent traded more than $21 above U.S. crude.

The following shows figures previously issued by banks and other analysts.

Banque Saudi Fransi (figures issued in April and based on U.S. crude oil)

2011 2010

*Algeria 80 72

Bahrain 92 75

*Iran 89 80

*Iraq 78 71

*Kuwait 75 65

Oman 72 66

*Qatar 65 58

*Saudi 84 66

Arabia

Yemen 93 84

(* Denotes OPEC member country)

Below are calculations in dollars per barrel, based on varying models, issued by energy consultancies for budget breakeven levels. Energy consultancy PIRA

*Algeria 97

*Iran 95

*Iraq 112

*Kuwait 66

*Nigeria 81-85

*Saudi Arabia 81-85

*Venezuela 81-85

Russia 98 PFC Energy

*Algeria 73

*Angola 63

*Ecuador 79

*Iran 66

*Iraq 72

*Kuwait 38

*Libya 53

*Nigeria 75

*Saudi Arabia 49

*Venezuela 83

*UAE 18

Economists and oil watchers also look at the oil price assumptions made in the budgets of oil-producing countries, which tend to be very conservative.

They can be based on the selling prices for their own crudes, which can trade above or below international futures prices depending on quality.

The Cyprus-based Middle East Economic Survey (MEES) provided the following figures for 2011/2010 budget assumptions based on government sources.

2011 2010

*Algeria 37 37

Bahrain 80 60

Indonesia 95 60

*Iran 95 60

*Iraq 76.50 62.5

*Kuwait 60 43

*Libya - 50

Mexico 65.40 59

*Nigeria 65 57

Norway 105 89

Oman 58 50

*Qatar 55 55

Russia 105 75

*Saudi 50-58 43-50

Arabia

Sudan 60 60

Syria 48/55 42/51+

*Venezuela 40 40

Yemen 55 55

+lower figure is for heavy crude; higher is for better quality, lighter crude

(* Denotes OPEC member country)

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Jane Baird)