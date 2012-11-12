LONDON The Buzzard oilfield suffered another production glitch on Saturday, a trade source said, frustrating traders and prompting one to say the frequent disruptions to the flow of crude that sets the Brent benchmark were "worse than Nigeria".

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark. It had restarted on November 3 after an extended, two-month shutdown.

"It was back up to full output but tripped on Saturday. There was a further trip on Sunday, and production is still shut down," said the source, who added the field was expected to begin restarting later on Monday.

A series of delays in the field's restart has disrupted shipments of Forties crude, leading to an increase in the premium in the price of Brent oil for immediate delivery. The premium widened further on Monday

The field's operator, Canadian oil company Nexen, could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

The latest disruption, which may further delay shipments of Forties crude loading in November, frustrated traders in the North Sea market.

"It is literally unbelievable," said one. "It is easy to say from the sidelines, but still, this is worse than Nigeria."

Output in Niger, Africa's top exporter, is often disrupted and has been curbed by oil theft and flooding in recent weeks.

A loss of Buzzard output for just a few days can have a significant impact on Forties loadings since the field pumps around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), enough to fill a Forties cargo every three days.

Restarting North Sea installations often takes longer than expected due to problems including bad weather and the emergence of unexpected engineering and technical issues.

(Additional reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey and Jane Baird)