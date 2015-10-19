LONDON The Buzzard oilfield in the UK's North Sea is gradually ramping up production after a four-day outage, operator Nexen said on Monday.

The Buzzard field, which is the largest contributor to the Forties crude oil stream, shut down on Thursday.

Buzzard produces about 186,000 barrels per day (bpd). The Forties stream, together with the Brent, Oseberg and Ekofisk grades, helps set the global price of oil.

"Operations are resuming following the process upset on 15 October 2015; we continue to inspect and monitor the situation on the platform as per our normal procedures. We don't publish production information on an individual asset basis," the company said in an emailed statement.

Nexen is a subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by David Clarke)