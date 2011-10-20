* Buzzard field production stable during October-source

* One November-loading Forties cargo advanced

* North Sea crude prices ease, Brent spread narrows (Adds details)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Oct 20 Oil output from the UK's largest oilfield has been stable so far this month, trade sources said on Thursday, boosting supplies from the home of the dated Brent oil benchmark after months of disruption.

Supplies from Nexen's Buzzard field recovered in late September after maintenance work which curbed production, and have been holding close to the normal rate of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) since then.

The more stable flow is leading to more reliable shipments of Forties, an important North Sea crude for world markets as it usually sets the value of dated Brent, part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures. LCOc1

"Buzzard has been pretty stable during October, which is why you are not seeing any cargo deferrals," a trade source familiar with Forties output said.

Buzzard is the largest of the oilfields feeding the BP-operated Forties pipeline in the North Sea, and normally contributes about a third of the total Forties output.

In a sign of healthy production rates, a Forties cargo due to be shipped in November, the Nov. 7-9 cargo owned by BP, has had its loading dates advanced by a few days, traders said.

But some October shipments have been delayed. As many as three cargoes have been defferred to November, trade sources said this week, as a result of now-resolved problems at Buzzard and another field.

Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May and some North Sea traders were cautious of calling an end to the disruptions.

"Buzzard is doing better than expected," said one. "But don't hold your breath."

SUPPLY TIGHTNESS EASES

Nexen could not immediately be reached on Thursday to comment on output rates at Buzzard. The company is expected to provide an update on operations when it reports earnings on Oct. 27.

More stable flows from the North Sea and resuming shipments from Libya are altering the view that supply has been less than ample.

"The perception of tightness has ended following the return of normal production at the North Sea Buzzard stream in late September as well as the restart of Libyan exports," analysts at JBC Energy said in a report this week.

Crude prices in the North Sea market have been coming down and the structure of Brent futures is placing less of a premium on immediate supplies.

Forties crude traded at a discount to dated Brent for the first time in more than two months this week, down from a record high above dated plus 2.00 reached in September.

December Brent futures are trading at a premium of $1.17 a barrel to January, down from as much as $1.77 a barrel on Monday. LCOc1-LCOc2 (Editing by William Hardy)