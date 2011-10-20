* Buzzard field production stable during October-source
* One November-loading Forties cargo advanced
* North Sea crude prices ease, Brent spread narrows
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 20 Oil output from the UK's largest
oilfield has been stable so far this month, trade sources said
on Thursday, boosting supplies from the home of the dated Brent
oil benchmark after months of disruption.
Supplies from Nexen's Buzzard field recovered in
late September after maintenance work which curbed production,
and have been holding close to the normal rate of 200,000
barrels per day (bpd) since then.
The more stable flow is leading to more reliable shipments
of Forties, an important North Sea crude for world markets as it
usually sets the value of dated Brent, part of the underlying
market for Brent crude futures. LCOc1
"Buzzard has been pretty stable during October, which is why
you are not seeing any cargo deferrals," a trade source familiar
with Forties output said.
Buzzard is the largest of the oilfields feeding the
BP-operated Forties pipeline in the North Sea, and normally
contributes about a third of the total Forties output.
In a sign of healthy production rates, a Forties cargo due
to be shipped in November, the Nov. 7-9 cargo owned by BP, has
had its loading dates advanced by a few days, traders said.
But some October shipments have been delayed. As many as
three cargoes have been defferred to November, trade sources
said this week, as a result of now-resolved problems at Buzzard
and another field.
Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level
of delays and cancellations since May and some North Sea traders
were cautious of calling an end to the disruptions.
"Buzzard is doing better than expected," said one. "But
don't hold your breath."
SUPPLY TIGHTNESS EASES
Nexen could not immediately be reached on Thursday to
comment on output rates at Buzzard. The company is expected to
provide an update on operations when it reports earnings on Oct.
27.
More stable flows from the North Sea and resuming shipments
from Libya are altering the view that supply has been less than
ample.
"The perception of tightness has ended following the return
of normal production at the North Sea Buzzard stream in late
September as well as the restart of Libyan exports," analysts at
JBC Energy said in a report this week.
Crude prices in the North Sea market have been coming down
and the structure of Brent futures is placing less of a premium
on immediate supplies.
Forties crude traded at a discount to dated Brent for the
first time in more than two months this week, down from a record
high above dated plus 2.00 reached in September.
December Brent futures are trading at a premium of $1.17 a
barrel to January, down from as much as $1.77 a barrel on
Monday. LCOc1-LCOc2
