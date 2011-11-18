* Source says normal output expected at weekend

* Five December Forties cargoes delayed, one cancelled

* No comment from Buzzard operator Nexen

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 18 The Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest, remains online after resuming output earlier this week, trading sources said on Friday, boosting supplies from the home of the Brent oil benchmark.

The 200,000-barrel per day field, the biggest contributor to the North Sea's Forties crude stream, restarted after being shut on Wednesday. The sources did not have details of the current output rate.

"It takes a couple of days to get up to full production," one of the sources said. A second source said the field was expected to reach normal production levels during the weekend.

Buzzard's operator, Canada's Nexen, has not responded to a request made on Tuesday for comment on the field's supplies.

The company said on Oct. 27 that output at the field, where it has been commissioning a fourth platform, would vary.

The Forties crude stream usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production problems at Buzzard, supporting prices.

A cargo of Forties crude loading in December has been cancelled and five delayed after the production problems, trading souces said earlier this week.

More delays could still emerge, although some Forties traders were hopeful the worst of the loading disruption had passed.

"I think things are just going to get back to normal as production gets up. Let's see how it goes," said one. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)