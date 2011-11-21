* Buzzard field said to reach near-normal rate

* Oil traders say more Forties cargo delays possible

* No immediate comment on Monday from Buzzard operator (Updates number of delayed cargoes, adds link to table of loading programme changes)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 21 Output at the 200,000-barrel per day Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea has recovered to near normal levels, two trading sources said on Monday, increasing supplies from the home of the Brent oil benchmark.

Buzzard is the biggest of the fields contributing to BP Plc's Forties pipeline. Following a drop in its output last week, one Forties cargo has been dropped from December's export schedule and seven delayed.

"Everything seems to be getting back to normal now," said a source at a company with equity in Forties output.

Buzzard's operator, Canada's Nexen, could not immediately be reached on Monday for comment on the field's supplies. The company also did not respond to a previous request made last Tuesday.

The Forties stream is important for the global oil market as it usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production problems at Buzzard, supporting prices.

One cargo of Forties loading in December has been cancelled and the loading dates of seven others have been delayed following the Buzzard production problems, according to a Reuters tally based on information from trading sources.

The Forties stream was originally set to load 26 cargoes of 600,000 barrels each, or about 503,000 bpd, in December.

Oil traders on Monday were not ruling out the prospect of more deferrals in the Forties programme.

"Unless they allowed for the slow restart, I suspect there's more to come," said one.

For a table of changes to the December Forties loading programme, click (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)