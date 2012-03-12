LONDON, March 12 The Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest oilfield, faced fresh output problems at the weekend and was running below normal rate by Monday, trade sources said.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the North Sea's Forties crude blend, and typically produces 200,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The Buzzard field was running at about 205,000 barrels per day on Friday and Saturday and then dipped to around 153,000 bpd on Sunday, and remained under its normal average on Monday, one of the trading sources said.

"The only certain thing is that when Buzzard start showing production problems,its never something quickly resolved", the North Sea trader said.

Forties usually sets the value of dated Brent, the oil pricing benchmark.

Traders said the production glitch was related to the first delay to the Forties loading programme in April, affecting cargo F0404.

Buzzard's operator, Canada's Nexen, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Zaida Espana)