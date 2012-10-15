* Restart delayed by 3-4 days, says source

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's largest oilfield is due to restart after a maintenance shutdown three to four days later than planned, a trade source said on Monday, in what could further delay shipments of the oil that sets the Brent benchmark.

Nexen's Buzzard field is the largest of the North Sea fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend. Forties is the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude contract.

"The shutdown has been extended by a further 3-4 days," said the source, who declined to be identified. "This is still being reviewed on a daily basis."

Canada's Nexen, the field's operator, could not immediately be reached for comment. The company has previously said the maintenance would be completed in mid-October.

Reduced supply is supporting the price of oil for immediate delivery. Brent crude futures for November delivery traded at a premium to December of $1.14 a barrel on Monday, up from as low as 95 cents on Friday.

Buzzard has been shut since Sept. 4 for maintenance that traders initially expected to take 28 days but which had been pushed back to Oct. 16.

Most of the 16 Forties crude shipments originally planned for export in October have already been pushed back due to lower-than-expected output from North Sea fields including Buzzard.

A loss of Buzzard output for just a few days can have a significant impact on Forties loadings since the field pumps 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), enough to fill a 600,000-barrel Forties cargo every three days.

The changes to Forties loadings in October are already the biggest since September 2011, when 21 out of 24 cargoes were delayed or dropped, according to Reuters records based on information from trade sources.