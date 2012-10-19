* Restart delayed by further two days, says source

* Field is largest contributor to Forties, key part of Brent

* Delays to Forties loadings frustrate traders

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Oct 19 The restart of Britain's largest oilfield after a maintenance shutdown has been delayed by a further two days, a trade source said on Friday, further disrupting shipments of the oil that sets the Brent benchmark.

Nexen's Buzzard field is the largest of the North Sea fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent contract.

The delayed restart led to a cargo of Forties crude being cancelled earlier this week from the November loading schedule, and traders say the supply loss is supporting the price of Brent oil for immediate delivery.

Oil trading sources said two Forties cargoes originally planned for export in October and moved into November had been further delayed on Friday due to below-plan production. The shipments are those with cargo numbers F1012 and F1016.

"It has had a huge impact on the programme," said one trading source, who expected details of more delays to emerge next week. "It is not good at all."

Canada's Nexen, which previously said production was due by Oct. 21, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Buzzard has been shut since Sept. 4 and prolonged work at the field has contributed to delays in all of the Forties cargoes in October and postponed some shipments into November, traders say.

A loss of Buzzard output for just a few days can have a significant impact on Forties loadings since the field pumps 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), enough to fill a Forties cargo every three days.

Restarting North Sea installations often takes longer than expected due to problems including bad weather and the emergence of unexpected engineering and technical issues.