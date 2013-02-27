LONDON Feb 27 Britain's largest oilfield,
Buzzard, is pumping below capacity at around 80,000 barrels per
day (bpd) following a problem with a separator at the Kinneil
oil terminal on the Scottish coast, trade sources said on
Wednesday.
Output is expected to remain at that level until Friday,
when the North Sea field begins a four-day shutdown for planned
pipeline inspection and maintenance work, the sources said.
In the industry this is known as "pigging" after the
pipeline inspection gauge device used to perform the
maintenance.
"We are taking advantage of the output restriction in the
(Forties Pipeline System) to change a defective valve in our gas
system," said a spokesman at Buzzard's operator Nexen.
"This will also coincide with our planned shutdown at the
end of the week for maintenance of our pig launcher."
Buzzard, which normally pumps 200,000 bpd, is the largest
contributor to the Forties crude blend, the most important of
the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.
Lower-than-expected output from Buzzard in February has
already pushed back the loading dates for eight February and
March Forties cargoes, but further delays are possible.
On Wednesday, the loading dates for cargo F0302 were pushed
back to March 6-8, traders said. This cargo was orginally due to
load on March 3-5, and had already been deferred once.