LONDON, Sept 28 Oil output at the Buzzard oilfield in the UK North Sea has recovered close to its normal rate of 200,0000 barrels per day (bpd), two trade sources said on Wednesday.

The field, which is the UK's largest, was briefly shut down last week. Traders said the shutdown was related to the start-up of a new platform.

Buzzard's oil is important for world markets as it feeds into Forties, a crude stream that usually sets the value of the dated Brent oil benchmark.

Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alex Lawler)