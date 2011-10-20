LONDON Oct 20 Oil output from the UK's largest oilfield has been stable so far this month, a trade source said on Thursday, boosting supplies from the home of the dated Brent oil benchmark after months of disruption.

Supplies from Nexen's Buzzard field recovered in late September after maintenance work which curbed production, and have been holding close to the normal rate of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) since then.

"Buzzard has been pretty stable during October, which is why you are not seeing any cargo deferrals," a trade source familiar with Forties output said.

Nexen could not immediately be reached on Thursday to comment on output rates at Buzzard. (Reporting by Alex Lawler)