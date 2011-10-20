LONDON Oct 20 Oil output from the UK's largest
oilfield has been stable so far this month, a trade source said
on Thursday, boosting supplies from the home of the dated Brent
oil benchmark after months of disruption.
Supplies from Nexen's Buzzard field recovered in
late September after maintenance work which curbed production,
and have been holding close to the normal rate of 200,000
barrels per day (bpd) since then.
"Buzzard has been pretty stable during October, which is why
you are not seeing any cargo deferrals," a trade source familiar
with Forties output said.
Nexen could not immediately be reached on Thursday to
comment on output rates at Buzzard.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler)