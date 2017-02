LONDON Nov 10 Oil output from the UK's largest oilfield has risen to more than 200,000 barrels per day( bpd), recovering after a technical problem that cut supplies, two trade sources said on Thursday.

Buzzard's oil is important for world oil markets as it is usually the largest contributor to the Forties crude stream, which sets the dated Brent oil benchmark.

"There was a problem but it has come back a lot quicker than expected," said one of the sources, an equity holder in Forties output. "It's over 200,000 barrels per day today." (Reporting by Alex Lawler)