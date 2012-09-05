LONDON, Sept 5 The Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest oilfield whose oil helps set global prices, has begun a planned maintenance shutdown expected to last several weeks.

"The turnaround at Buzzard started on schedule yesterday," said Patti Lewis, a spokeswoman for Canada's Nexen, which operates the 200,000 barrels-per-day field.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the North Sea's Forties crude blend. Forties usually sets the value of dated Brent, the oil pricing benchmark used around the world.

Nexen did not say how long the maintenance would last. The company has previously said it planned several weeks of work at the field starting in the first week of September. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)