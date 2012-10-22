LONDON Oct 22 The Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest, is expected to restart on Oct. 25 or 26 after a maintenance shutdown, a trade source said on Monday, as many as three days later than previously thought.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.

Canada's Nexen, the field's operator, could not immediately be reached on Monday for comment. The previous restart date given by trade sources on Friday was Oct. 23.