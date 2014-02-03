BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies enters into an amendment to restated credit agreement
* Co entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated as of March 1, 2013- SEC filing
LONDON Feb 3 The North Sea Buzzard oilfield has had a new output glitch, two trading sources said on Monday.
Details of the issue were not immediately clear. Buzzard's operator Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment.
Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp