BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Q3 adjusted earnings $2/shr
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 12 Nexen Inc said its Buzzard oil field in the North Sea suffered a power outage on Sunday, halting production, but came back on stream Monday.
"We're back on line right now and oil exports (are) expected later today," Nexen spokeswoman Patti Lewis said.
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Through unit entered into strategic partnership agreement with Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co
Feb 17 Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss as the airline cut fares to fill seats in long-haul leisure markets.