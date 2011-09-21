* Buzzard field output erratic, below plan-source

* One October cargo, most of September's, said to be delayed

* Brent spread strengthens on expectations of tighter supply (Recasts with one cargo cancelled)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Sept 21 A shipment of North Sea Forties crude oil was dropped from October's loading schedule and more are likely to be delayed, trading sources said on Wednesday, cutting supplies from the home of the Brent benchmark.

Months of disruption to Forties shipments has tightened supplies in the North Sea, home of the dated Brent benchmark used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical crude cargoes, and supported Brent futures prices.

Nexen's Oct. 17-19 cargo has been cancelled, one of the sources said, following lower-than-expected production at the company's Buzzard oilfield. It is the first of October's 23 cargoes to be dropped.

"Buzzard is playing up again. It's still below plan," said a source at a company, which is an equity producer of Forties.

One October cargo has already been deferred -- Shell's cargo originally due to load on Oct. 4-6 -- as have most of September's shipments. Each cargo is of 600,000 barrels.

Sources expected more to be delayed. The operator of Forties, BP Plc , was looking this week for cargo owners to volunteer to have their shipments moved back, one of the sources said.

"I have not seen confirmed deferrals yet but they must be on the way," said a trading source.

Supply of Forties is important for world markets as it usually sets the value of dated Brent.

The prospect of more deferrals follows a drop in production at Buzzard, which normally pumps about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) and has yet to return to planned volumes, the sources said.

The source at the equity producer of Forties said output has been as low as 50,000 bpd and as high as 160,000 bpd in the last few days.

Nexen on Tuesday did not respond to a request for comment on output at the field. Last week, the company said production was varying day to day as it completed the tie-in of a fourth production platform.

Forties shipments have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May partly due to problems at Buzzard, the UK's largest oilfield and normally the biggest contributor to Forties output.

Reduced North Sea output has helped drive up Brent-related physical and futures prices. Forties' premium to dated Brent is at a record high.

November Brent futures are trading $1.44 a barrel above December, around 20 cents more than on Tuesday, reflecting relatively tight supplies in the near term. LCOc1-LCOc2

"The spreads in Brent strengthened again since there is no immediate cure to the Buzzard syndrome," Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix, said in a report. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane and Anthony Barker)