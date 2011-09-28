* Eight cargoes of Forties delayed in October

* Two cargoes dropped from loading programme in Oct

* Buzzard field supply seen stabilising, but traders doubtful (Adds details of deferrals, Buzzard output, background)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Sept 28 A second cargo of North Sea Forties crude has been dropped from the October loading schedule following lower-than-expected production at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield, trade sources said on Wednesday.

Months of disruption to Forties shipments has tightened supplies in the North Sea, home of the dated Brent benchmark used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical crude cargoes, and supported Brent futures prices LCOc1.

Oil trading sources said the dropped cargo is the F1023 shipment, belonging to Vitol. The loading dates of eight cargoes in October have been delayed, two more than thought earlier this week, according to a Reuters tally.

The prospect of further deferrals appeared to reduce on Wednesday as output at Buzzard returned to close to its normal rate of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to two trade sources. Traders, though, were sceptical of a rapid return to normal.

"It really depends on the next couple of days, how things go," said a North Sea trader, who observed that most predictions regarding Buzzard's output had been wrong in the last few months.

Forties shipments have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May partly due to problems at Buzzard, the UK's largest oilfield and normally the biggest contributor to Forties output.

The field, which is the UK's largest, was briefly shut down last week. Traders said the shutdown was related to the start-up of a new platform.

Buzzard's oil is important for world markets as it feeds into Forties, a crude stream that usually sets the value of the dated Brent oil benchmark.

Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment on Buzzard production rates on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)