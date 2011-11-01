(Updates with details, Nexen comment)

LONDON Nov 1 Two cargoes of North Sea Forties crude for November loading have been delayed by a day, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The delay came after Nexen , the operator of the Buzzard oilfield which feeds into the Forties crude stream, said last week the field was ramping up output above 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) following months of production problems.

The delayed cargoes were F1110 and F1114. They will now load on Nov. 15-17 and Nov. 20-22 respectively, according to the sources.

No reasons were cited for the delay. But traders said that issues with the compressor at the Buzzard oilfield, the largest development in the North Sea, affected production over the weekend, which fell towards 100,000 bpd.

"Some production swings are possible in the fourth quarter as we line out the fourth platform," a Nexen spokesperson said.

By Tuesday, production had increased towards more typical levels of around 200,000 bpd, a source said. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Ikuko Kurahone; editing by Keiron Henderson)