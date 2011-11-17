* Five December Forties cargoes delayed, one dropped
* Buzzard field said to be restarting output
* Brent pressured by Liyban export restart
(Updates from para 1 with five delayed cargoes, one cancelled
cargo)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Nov 17 A cargo of North Sea
Forties crude loading in December has been cancelled and five
delayed after production problems, trade sources said, although
the restart of a key oilfield was set to boost supplies from the
home of the dated Brent benchmark.
The disruption follows a drop in output at Nexen's
200,000-barrel-per-day Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the
UK's largest field and the biggest contributor to the Forties
crude stream.
Two oil trading sources said output from the Buzzard field
was expected to increase on Thursday after it was shut on
Wednesday. They did not have details of the current output rate.
"It's better today," said a source at a company with equity
in Forties output.
Nexen, based in Calgary, Alberta, has not commented on
Buzzard since saying in an email received late on Monday that
output had recovered on Monday after a "production trip" the
previous day.
The company said on Oct. 27 that output at the field, where
it has been commissioning a fourth platform, would vary.
The Forties crude stream usually sets the value of dated
Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's
physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent
crude futures.
Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level
of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production
problems at Buzzard, supporting prices.
The cancelled December cargo belongs to Vitol and was
scheduled to load on Dec. 22-24, a trade source said, while five
other shipments have had their loading dates moved back. Each
cargo is of 600,000 barrels.
Shortfalls in North Sea output have supported Brent futures
this year, although prices have come down as the return of
Libyan crude exports has made the market less tight.
In a sign of easing pressure on prompt supplies, the premium
of January Brent to February Brent has narrowed to just 15
cents, from more than 40 cents on Wednesday. LCOc1-LCOc2
"I think Libya is the dominant force," said a London-based
crude trader.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)