* Three cargoes believed delayed into November
* Delays most significant since May - Reuters records
* Brent price structure supported by delays, says trader
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Oct 1A seventh cargo of North Sea
Forties crude loading in October has been delayed due to
lower-than-expected output, trading sources said on Monday,
adding to delays in shipments of the oil that sets the Brent
benchmark.
Forties is the most important of the four North Sea crude
grades which underpin Brent futures. Traders said the
delays were feeding into a rise in the price of Brent for
immediate delivery compared to supplies further in the future.
"It's supporting the spreads," said one, who also noted that
bids for Forties cargoes rose on Monday.
Two trading sources said Forties cargo F1015 had been
deferred from Oct. 27-29 to Nov. 4-6, making it the seventh
October cargo known to be delayed and the third pushed into
November according to a Reuters tally.
A trader at Royal Dutch Shell, which originally owned the
shipment, declined to comment.
The Forties stream is fed by Britain's biggest oilfield,
Buzzard, which has been shut for maintenance since Sept. 4 and
is due to return to full production in the middle of October,
according to its operator, Canadian oil company Nexen.
Trade sources say buyers of Forties initially expected
Buzzard to be back on stream by around Oct. 10, but the oilfield
now looks as if it may not be fully up and running until around
Oct. 15, or possibly later.
Other oilfields have also been undergoing maintenance and
this has reduced supply to the BP Plc-operated Forties
pipeline, which gathers oil from more than 60 offshore fields.
The six other delayed cargoes in October are the first
(F1001), second (F1002), fourth (F1004), 11th (F1011), 12th
(F1012) and 16th (F1016), which have had their dates put back by
between two and 11 days.
In any month, there are always a few changes to loadings of
Forties given the difficulty in forecasting production rates
from the many fields that supply oil to the Forties pipeline.
Export delays to Forties in September and October are the
most significant since May's loading programme, when 11 Forties
cargoes out of 19 originally planned were deferred, according to
Reuters records.