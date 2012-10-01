LONDON Oct 1A seventh cargo of North Sea Forties crude loading in October has been delayed due to lower-than-expected output, trading sources said on Monday, one more than was known about on Friday.

Two trading sources said cargo F1015 had been deferred from Oct. 27-29 to Nov. 4-6. A trader at Royal Dutch Shell, which originally owned the cargo, declined to comment.

The cargoes have been deferred due to reduced supply from the BP Plc-operated Forties pipeline, which gathers oil from more than 60 offshore oilfields, traders said.

Britain's biggest oilfield, Buzzard, is shut for maintenance until mid-October and some other fields have also been affected by annual shutdowns and repairs.