A fuel price at a Star gas station is reflected in a puddle in the village of Klein-Auheim, Hanau, Germany, February 1, 2016. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BP gas station signage is seen as a passenger plane makes its final landing approach to Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Unleaded petrol is seen priced at 760 pesos ($1.08) per litre at a Copec gas station in Santiago, Chile, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A sign showing the price of unleaded petrol at 101.9 pence ($1.46) a litre is seen in a raindrop on a car window at a Texaco gas station in central London, Britain January 26, 2016. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Regular unleaded petrol is seen priced at $3.79 per gallon ($1 per litre) at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles, California February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Unleaded petrol is seen priced at 103.9 pence ($1.49) per litre at a Murco gas station in Llanteg, Wales, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A fuel pump is seen in the desert near the village of Salwa on the Qatar/Saudi border, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Signage shows basic unleaded petrol priced at 11.10 roubles ($0.054) per litre at the Belorusneft gas station on the outskirts of Minsk, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A gas station built to resemble the set of the animated television sitcom 'The Flintstones' is pictured near the town of Omurtag, Bulgaria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Petrol is priced at 86.50 shillings ($0.85) a litre, while diesel costs 67.80 shillings ($0.67) a litre, at this pump in Kenya's Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Unleaded petrol is seen priced at 1.149 euros ($1.24) per litre at a BP gas station in Vienna, Austria, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A billboard shows fuel priced at 0.959 euros ($1.04) per litre at a Premium7 filling station near Tapa, Estonia, January 22, 2016. A dramatic drop in oil prices, driven down by a glut in supply, is translating into a mixed bag for motorists. All countries have access to the same oil prices on international markets, but retail prices vary wildly, largely because of taxes and subsidies. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins SEARCH 'THE WIDER IMAGE' FOR ALL STORIES

A litre of unleaded petrol is seen priced at 142 tenge ($0.41) at a gas station, against the backdrop of the Tien Shan Mountains, operated by local company Helios in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Unleaded petrol is seen priced at 4.34 lira ($1.49) per litre at an OMV Petrol Ofisi gas station in Cildir in the eastern Kars province,Turkey February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An OMV Petrol Ofisi gas station, with the Ottoman-era Dolmabahce mosque in the background, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Cars wait to take on fuel at a Sinopec gas station in Beijing, China, February 3, 2016. Unleaded petrol is priced at 5.56 yuan ($0.85) per litre. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Storm Troopers from the U.S. film franchise Star Wars are seen in an advertisement at a Total filling station in Schengen, Luxembourg January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A Samsung advertisement, with the image of a woman wearing a top decorated with a Ukrainian national pattern, is seen near a sign showing basic unleaded petrol priced at 19.99 hryvnias ($0.78) per litre in Kiev, Ukraine, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Fuel pumps are pictured at a gas station in Sidi Allal El Bahraoui, Morocco, February 7, 2016. Fuel is priced at 7.4 dirhams ($0.75) per litre, diesel at 8.5 dirhams ($0.86) per litre. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A motorist drives past a Total gas station, where unleaded petrol is priced at 88.60 shillings ($0.86) per litre, while diesel is 76.70 shillings per litre, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Fuel prices are displayed on a pump at a Mobil gas station in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A litre of unleaded petrol is seen priced at 76.35 rupees ($0.73) at a Shell filling station in Islamabad, Pakistan January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A litre of fuel is seen priced at 3.998 reais ($1.02) at a Brazilian Oil Company Petrobras gas station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A customer fills his car with petrol at a gas station, where unleaded petrol is priced at A$1.219 ($0.86) per litre, in Sydney, Australia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Fuel prices are seen at a Puma gas station on the Hugo Chavez roundabout in Managua, Nicaragua February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Cars are seen outside an OiLibya fuel station in Benghazi, Libya January 29, 2016. Petrol and diesel are both priced at 0.15 dinar ($0.11) a litre. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Traffic passes a BP gas station on the North Circular Road in London, Britain January 28, 2016. Basic unleaded petrol is priced at 102.9 pence ($1.46) per litre. REUTERS/Neil Hall

PHILADELPHIA/KHOBAR, Saudi ArabiaA dramatic drop in oil prices is translating into a mixed bag for motorists across the globe - from hefty savings at the pump in the United States to a rare fuel price hike in Venezuela.

Oil prices have dropped nearly 70 percent in the past 20 months, driven down by a glut in supply. All countries have access to the same oil prices on international markets, but retail gasoline prices vary wildly, largely because of the taxes and subsidies imposed on them.

That has meant the impact of diving oil prices has been uneven around the world.

In the United States, for example, drivers have enjoyed the fall as average gasoline prices tumbled to $1.64 a gallon ($0.43 a litre) last month from $3.37 a gallon ($0.89 a litre) two years ago. That has spurred a road renaissance of sorts as Americans hit the highways in greater numbers.

"It's great. It used to pain me to fill up my car, but now it's no big deal," said Patsy Gehring, a 59-year old who lives in Philadelphia. She says she notices the low pump prices every time she fills up her 2014 Honda Civic and is considering driving instead of flying on an upcoming trip to Florida.

"I'm probably going to end up driving. I'd prefer to fly, but gas prices are so cheap it just makes sense," she said.

The decline in prices at the pump has been more muted in countries like Indonesia, China and India, which have tried to reduce subsidies and absorb some of the gains from lower oil prices as taxes or levies, Barclays said in a research report.

Overall, retail fuel prices in Asia - which is home to three of the world's four largest energy importers - have fallen only about 35 percent despite the almost 70 percent decline in oil prices since July 2014, Barclays said.

"NO CHOICE"

In China, the wholesale gasoline price ceiling - which is set by the country's central planning commission - has fallen 29 percent since February 2014. But in January regulators set a floor on price cuts, saying they would no longer adjust prices down when oil prices are below $40 a barrel. One benchmark oil price, Brent crude, was trading at around $36 a barrel this week.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has also raised the consumption tax on fuel three times six since the slide in oil prices began. In Beijing, motorists appeared resigned to the limited benefit.

"When you look at oil prices, you can see the price at the pump should be a lot lower," said a 35-year-old man driving a black Audi A6, who gave his surname as Gao.

In Hong Kong - which has the world's most expensive gasoline at $6.69 per gallon ($1.76 per litre) according to www.globalpetrolprices.com - the slow downward march in prices has not impressed car owner Simon Lam. "It's been at this price range for so long and we have no choice but to accept that," he said.

A different story is being played out in two major oil producing countries - Saudi Arabia and Venezuela - where prices at the pump have actually risen due to cuts in subsidies, imposed to compensate for the economic hit from the oil price crash.

Venezuela in February increased pump rates for the first time in nearly 20 years. Its 95 octane gasoline rose more than 6,000 percent from 0.097 bolivars to 6 bolivars per litre. (From 0.36 bolivars to 22.7 bolivars per gallon.) While that is $0.60 at the strongest official exchange rate it is far less at the weakest official rate and just $0.006 on the black market, making it the cheapest fuel in the world at that rate.

The price is so low – especially in the face of raging inflation – that many Venezuelans support raising fuel rates even more.

"Gasoline is too cheap here. A litre of water is still more expensive than a litre of fuel. I have family abroad in Ecuador, and there it's very expensive, here it's nothing! They should have increased it a bit more," said taxi driver Raul Ramirez as he filled up his car at a Caracas gas station recently.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia - with its finances also hit hard by the oil slump - in December raised the price of 95 octane gasoline to 0.90 riyal ($0.24) per litre from 0.60 riyal. (From 2.27 to 3.40 riyal per gallon)

That still keeps Saudi Arabia among the countries with the cheapest gasoline prices in the world, so motorists are not complaining too much.

"It is still cheap, still reasonable - people can afford it," said a 40-year-old as he filled up at a gas station in Khobar near the state oil company's headquarters.

"You don’t usually tip the guy at the pump but in Saudi Arabia you do because petrol is so cheap."

(Additional reporting by Adam Rose in Beijing, Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas and Rain Liang in Hong Kong; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Frances Kerry)