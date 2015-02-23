SINGAPORE U.S. oil production growth is expected to reach 440,000 barrels per day year-on-year by the fourth quarter of 2015, based on the current rig count, Goldman Sachs said in a note received on Monday but dated Feb. 20.

U.S. drilling has slowed down since the beginning of the year, as producers react to a collapse in oil prices that started in June 2014. But Goldman said that the pace of the U.S. rig count decline was slowing down.

"Despite this week's slowdown, the current rig count is pointing to US production growth decelerating close to the level required in our view to balance the oil market," the bank said.

