* BP says to issue Forties oil programme a few days earlier

* Move in line with Platts tweaks to Brent assessment

* Other crude operators also expected to issue programmes earlier

* Earlier programmes to reduce accuracy of supply forecasts-Shell (Adds Statoil comment, para 13)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Dec 21 BP Plc and ConocoPhillips plan to bring forward the release of monthly North Sea crude supply forecasts from next month, as part of changes aimed at strengthening the global Brent price benchmark.

BP, operator of the Forties crude stream, and other firms plan to issue monthly export programmes for Forties and three other North Sea crudes a few days earlier than normal starting in January, the firms and industry sources said on Wednesday.

"We aim to issue the programme a few days earlier in January in line with the new system," BP spokesman Matt Taylor said. "We're aware of all the changes being implemented and we've been going through a consultation process with the shippers."

The change to the release date is in line with tweaks by price assessment service Platts to the way it calculates dated Brent. Some analysts have questioned Brent's credibility as a global benchmark this year following disruptions to supply of Forties which have boosted prices.

Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill, from Jan. 6 2012 will use oil cargoes loading in the next 10-25 days to work out the price of dated Brent, four more days than at present.

For the change to have the desired effect of increasing the number of cargoes used to set the price, Royal Dutch Shell , a big North Sea crude trader, said the loading programmes needed to be issued around five days earlier.

At present, they are released around the 10th of the preceding month. The change means the Forties programme for cargoes loading in February 2012 should be issued to market participants around Jan. 5.

OTHERS FOLLOWING SUIT

Dated Brent is used to price 70 percent of the world's oil cargoes and forms part of the underlying market for Brent futures.

Forties is the largest of the four crude streams used to work out dated's value and usually sets the dated quote. The others are Brent BFO-E, Oseberg BFO-OSE and Ekofisk EKO-E.

A spokesman for Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips, Stig Kvendseth, said the company was planning to amend the programme timetable in line with the new Platts assessment.

Industry sources said Shell, the operator of Brent, and Oseberg operator Statoil of Norway were also likely to issue their loading programmes earlier starting in January.

"I expect that to be the case with all the benchmark grades," said a crude trader at one of the companies.

Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said the company was considering the implications of the Platts changes for Statoil and it had no further comment for now. A Shell spokesman declined to confirm when the Brent programme would be released.

The changes to the dated assessment are in response to a steady decline in North Sea supply and delays in 2011 to shipments of Forties because of problems at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield.

Partly as a result of reduced North Sea output, Brent futures ballooned to a record premium of almost $28 a barrel to rival benchmark U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R in October. The premium has since narrowed to less than $10.

Shell, in an open letter about the impact of the Platts changes in August, said issuing the programmes earlier would reduce the accuracy of forecast oil production, although it felt participants could "live with" that.

Thomson Reuters competes with Platts in providing information to the energy markets. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)