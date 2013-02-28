LONDON Feb 28 Production at the North Sea Clair
field has returned to normal output following an unplanned
shutdown earlier this week, a spokesman for BP said on
Thursday.
However, one market source said exports have been delayed by
three to five days after problems at the field over the weekend.
The field produces its own small stream of crude and between
one and three cargoes approximately are loaded at Sullom Voe in
Scotland each month.
"The shutdown was caused by a control instrument tripping,"
the spokesman said.
BP operates the field in a joint venture (JV) with Conoco
, Chevron and Shell.
The giant Clair field is currently undergoing a second phase
of development to extract the estimated 7 billion barrels of oil
equivalent reserves.