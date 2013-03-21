* Four Forties cargoes to load earlier, more may follow

* Buzzard oilfield output around 210,000 bpd-source

* Brent spread weakens amid more ample supply

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, March 21 More cargoes of North Sea Forties crude are likely to have their loading dates brought forward due to strong output, trade sources said on Thursday, boosting supply of the oil that sets the global Brent benchmark.

Four of April's 20 Forties shipments have been advanced by a few days as more oil than expected is flowing into BP Plc's Forties pipeline, which gathers oil from more than 50 fields. Cargo owners were expecting more to follow.

"Production is a little bit above plan, so that's why we're seeing these advancements," said a trader with a company that owns a share of Forties output.

Forties is the most important of the four North Sea crudes which underpin Brent futures. Reflecting extra supply, the premium at which Brent futures for immediate delivery is trading to the second month has been narrowing.

The loading dates of Forties cargo numbered F0413, originally owned by Shell, have been advanced by five days to April 13-15, a trade source said. Cargoes F0411, F0418 and F0420 were brought forward earlier.

"I think there is a good chance more cargoes will get advanced," said another trader at a company which owns Forties cargoes.

Buzzard, the largest oilfield contributing to the Forties stream, has been running well and Total's Elgin-Franklin field came back into service earlier in March following a year-long shutdown.

"Buzzard has been doing around 210,000 bpd for the last seven days," said a trade source. "I am not expecting any drop off - famous last words." Industry sources usually peg Buzzard's peak output at around 200,000 bpd.

Last year, outages at Buzzard led to frequent delays in Forties cargoes. The field has been more reliable this year; Reuters has reported on one unplanned Buzzard shutdown in 2013, compared with at least six in 2012.

Chinese oil company CNOOC owns a stake in Buzzard through its $15.1 billion purchase of Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc. , operator of the field, which closed in February.

The Chinese company expects to increase production from the North Sea assets it gained through the deal and is working on specific plans for them, CNOOC said earlier this month.