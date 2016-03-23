ISTANBUL The flow of crude oil from northern Iraq to Turkey had resumed as of 1330 GMT after a brief stoppage, a shipping source said on Wednesday.

The flow of oil through the pipeline had been halted on Tuesday due to theft in the southeastern Turkish province of Sanliurfa.

The pipeline, which has been repeatedly sabotaged in recent months, normally carries some 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region and the disputed Kirkuk oil fields to the port of Ceyhan for export.

