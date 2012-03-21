SEOUL South Korea and the United States will hold another round of official talks "shortly" to discuss reductions in South Korea's hefty imports of Iranian oil, a source at Korean economy ministry said on Wednesday.

"We had one round official talks with the U.S. where we talked about the range by which we could possibly reduce Iranian oil imports, and we will continue to discuss it shortly," said the source, who had direct knowledge of the matter but declined to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to media.

The official declined to comment on when the talks would be held, as well as on the range of potential cuts.

On Tuesday, the United States exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but the list did not include China and India, Iran's top two crude oil importers, nor U.S. allies South Korea and Turkey, which are among the top-10 consumers of Iranian oil.

