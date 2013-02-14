LONDON Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L) took the initiative in reforming the Brent global crude benchmark after losing patience with the time it was taking for oil pricing agency Platts to decide changes, industry sources said.

At stake is the credibility of North Sea Brent, the price-setter for billions of dollars of daily trade in crude oil. The benchmark is based on dwindling supply from some North Sea crude grades, which critics say makes it prone to manipulation and can lead to higher oil prices.

Oil traders, who declined to be named, said Platts had been discussing the idea with market participants for at least 18 months and the industry had grown impatient.

"If you think something needs to change, the only way is to do what Shell has done: write a proposal up and put it out on the market," one trader said.

"There was a concern about the amount of time Platts was taking," said another.

Shell on Friday announced it would apply a quality premium for forward contracts of BFOE - cash forward deals in Brent, Forties Oseberg and Ekofisk crudes - for contracts from May onwards.

BP, also a big North Sea trader, supports the changes.

Oil traders said Shell's move would encourage traders to deliver the full range of eligible crudes into the BFOE forward contracts. At present, Forties most often tends to be delivered, leaving the market open to manipulation.

The cheapest of the four BFOE crudes - usually Forties - sets the value of physical dated Brent, assessed by Platts and used as the benchmark for physical crude oil trades around the world.

The forward BFOE and dated Brent mechanisms also underpin Brent crude futures, widely regarded as the standard global price of oil.

Shell is the custodian of the terms which govern BFOE trading known as the SUKO 90 contract.

Shell said its changes had broad support in the industry.

"Some of our BFOE counterparties have already agreed to trade with us on the amended SUKO90 terms proposed by us," said Mike Muller, Shell's Global Leader of crude oil trading.

"Others are still evaluating the amendment or have provided constructive comments reflecting their views."

Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill MHP.N said it was consulting with the industry before making a decision on whether to adopt the new terms.

"Platts shares the industry's interest in improving liquidity in the Brent market," a spokesman for Platt said. "We have been in discussions with the industry about escalators for several months, and we encourage and welcome all suggestions on the form they might take. We will continue to solicit input and engage with the market on this topic."

Platts provides clients with price benchmarks in the cash energy markets. The price reporting agency is due to hold an industry forum on Monday, February 18 during International Petroleum (IP) Week.

Shell and others believe the quality premium mechanism will support Brent by allowing for more crude grades and cargoes to be used in establishing the underlying market price.

Over time, these may not be restricted to just the four BFOE grades. A senior trader said there was potential to include more - even from outside the North Sea - so long as they were of a specification that would value the grade above Forties, that they were traded free on board and had significant volume.

Forties output is in natural decline and supply has often been disrupted by outages at oilfields including Nexen's NXY.TO Buzzard, boosting prices and raising questions about the credibility of the benchmark.

At the same time, a growing flow of Forties to South Korea - encouraged by a trade pact with the European Union - has supported prices, helping keep the Brent market in backwardation, where oil for immediate delivery costs more than supply further in the future.

Allowing more grades and cargoes to be used could lessen the impact of this arbitrage trade to South Korea on the Brent price structure, traders said.

A senior trader said there would now be "a mechanism that gives price manipulators a little less wiggle room to the upside when situations like the South Korea trade agreement emerge,"

