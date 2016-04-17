DOHA A new draft of a deal to freeze oil output that is to be agreed later on Sunday in Doha has a line saying all OPEC members should be part of the agreement, industry sources said.

The change appears to be a major obstacle for clinching a binding deal, given that OPEC member Iran had decided not to send representatives to the meeting.

